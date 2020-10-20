Former 'I-Land' contestant Hanbin delights fans by announcing his very own online fan meeting!

Former idol survival program 'I-Land' contestant Hanbin will be hosting his very own, solo online fan meeting soon!

On October 20, Belift Lab made a surprise announcement confirming that Hanbin will be greeting fans through an online fan meeting titled 'Hanbin !100%', streaming via 'Naver V Vietnam's official channel. The event will be held on October 31 at at 8 PM KST, with ticket sales taking place from October 21-31.

Previously on Mnet's 'I-Land', Hanbin garnered attention for being the sole Vietnamese trainee. Despite his popularity, Hanbin ultimately did not make it into the winning group ENHYPEN, causing fans to wonder what his next steps might be.

Will be tuning in to Hanbin's first online fan meeting?