Taiwanese idol group C.T.O's member Yuching, who previously made headlines for being Lee Kwang Soo's lookalike, says his dream is to meet Lee Kwang Soo

On October 19, Taiwanese idol group C.T.O's member Yuching (YC) shared a new Instagram update, posing in front of an urban graffiti wall or while grabbing coffee. He wrote, "I am finally in Korea. My wish is to meet Asia's prince, Lee Kwang Soo sunbaenim. Lee Kwang Soo sunbaenim, I want to meet you!"

Previously, Yuching garnered attention for his strong resemblance to actor/TV personality Lee Kwang Soo while appearing as a trainee on an idol survival program. Afterward, Yuching was selected as one of the 6 winning members of C.T.O, debuting in 2018.

The C.T.O members arrived in Korea earlier this month, as they will be partnering up with MBC M/MBC every1 for their first ever Korean reality series, 'C.T.O Project: The Survival'. The members will be quarantining themselves for 14-days before beginning filming.

'C.T.O Project: The Survival' is expected to air some time later this year. Do you think C.T.O's Yuching still resembles Lee Kwang Soo?