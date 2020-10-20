Pentagon announce their very own online concert, 'WE L:VE'

Pentagon will be holding their very own online concert next month, on November 29 at 3 PM KST!

Tickets for Pentagon's official online concert 'We L:VE' go on sale beginning this October 26 at 2 PM KST via Interpark. Alongside the concert announcement, Pentagon revealed a sentimental teaser poster for the upcoming event, charming fans with a pure, innocent all-white look.

Look forward to various special stage during Pentagon's 'We L:VE' coming next month, and also look out for Pentagon's ongoing 10th mini album promotions with "Daisy"!