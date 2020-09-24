11

Pentagon's Hui to produce WEi's upcoming debut

Pentagon's Hui is producing upcoming OUI Entertainment boy group WEi's debut.

On September 24, the label confirmed Hui and FlowBlow would be producing for the new boy group, stating"Hui and FlowBlow are producing WEi." Hui and FlowBlow are recognized as the producers of hits like "Energetic" by Wanna One and Pentagon's "Shine".

As previously reported, WEi are dropping their debut mini album 'Identity: First Sight' on October 5 KST.

Are you excited for WEi's debut? 

darkviridian7 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

wei is lucky because hui only makes bops

