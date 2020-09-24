Family of blackmailers who attempted to extort Ha Jung Woo & Joo Jin Mo sentenced to prison

Ha Jung Woo and Joo Jin Mo's blackmailers have been sentenced to prison.



On September 24, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced a family of blackmailers, who hacked the cell phones of 8 celebrities. As previously reported, the perpetrators hacked the phones of celebrities, including Ha Jung Woo and Joo Jin Moo, and attempted to extort them for money in exchange for not leaking private information.



In a hearing on the 10th, prosecutors demanded a 9-year prison term for Kim, a 5-year prison term for her husband Park, a 3-year prison term for Kim's older sister, and 2 years for her sister's husband Moon. On the sentencing hearing today, Kim received 5 years in prison, Park received 2 and a half years, Kim's sister received 1 year and 4 months, and Moon received 1 and a half years.



The court stated, "Kim and her husband Park infiltrated the privacy of celebrities, who are widely known to the public and need to keep a good social reputation, through hacking and other methods, threatening and demanding money. The crime was committed intentionally and systematically, and the nature of the crime is poor. However, the defendants have admitted to their crimes and reflected on themselves. The sentence was decided based on all conditions, including participation and degree of participation in the crime."

