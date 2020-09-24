LOONA reveals tracklist for their upcoming midnight festival album '12:00'

The girls of LOONA are continuing to prepare for their comeback as they release the tracklist for their upcoming comeback mini-album '12:00'.

LOONA plans to extend the summer as they have been releasing summery vibe teaser photos previously. They continue to show off this fresh warm summer vibe as they release the tracklist showing the sunlight seeping through the palm tree leaves.

LOONA will be releasing their 3rd mini-album titled '12:00' on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come and check out the tracklist above!



