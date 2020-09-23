Check out upcoming rookie boy group WEi's stylish all-white teaser image for their debut album 'Identity: First Sight'

Upcoming rookie boy group WEi has released a stylish 'WE' version group teaser image for their debut mini album, 'Identity: First Sight'!

For this final 'WE' version concept image, the WEi members take on an alluring, all-white look, showing off their visuals and physiques. WEi's 1st mini album 'Identity: First Sight' will be released in less than two weeks, this coming October 5 at 6 PM KST.

The boys will be dropping more exciting teasers next week as they gear up for their grand debut, so keep your eyes peeled!