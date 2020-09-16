Insider says actress Oh In Hye's body found to be covered in bruises during autopsy

An insider says 36-year-old actress Oh In Hye's body was found to be covered in bruises during an autopsy.



Authorities requested an autopsy soon after Oh In Hye was found passed away due to a cardiac arrest in her home in Songdo International City on September 14 at 5AM KST. According to the Yeonsu Police Station, an acquaintance found and reported the deceased.



An insider stated, "I heard from the bereaved family that many bruises were found on her body. I don't know if her skin was weak, but it wasn't just one or two. It was a bit too much, so it's causing concern." Regarding the bruises, the Yeonsu Police Station stated, "So far, the investigation has shown there's little possibility of murder, including no signs of outside intrusion. The bereaved family have agreed that an autopsy is needed to determine the exact cause of death."



In other news, netizens are speculating Oh In Hye sent a hidden message in her last YouTube video.



Oh In Hye made her debut in 2011 with the film 'Sin of a Family', and she also starred in 'Red Vacance Black Wedding', 'No Breathing', 'Secret Travel', and 'The Plan'.

