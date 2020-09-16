1

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

PocketDol Studio introduces upcoming boy group member J-Min in profile photos

AKP STAFF

PocketDol Studio introduced J-Min as a member of the upcoming boy group.

In his teaser images, J-Min takes on the boy-next-door concept in a white top and jeans. He's the next member to be revealed following MuzinYoungseo, Doha, Bit, and former X1 rapper Nam Do Hyun.

The label previously announced former X1 members Nam Do Hyun and Lee Han Gyul are part of PocketDol Studio's new boy group. The two have prepared a special album as the duo H&D before beginning a new chapter with the new boy group.

Take a look at J-Min's profile photos below!

  1. J-Min
  2. POCKETDOL STUDIO
1 320 Share 50% Upvoted

0

kxk6,481 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

is kijung seriously not going to debut with them

Share
Heize, Psy
Heize signs on with Psy's P-Nation
6 hours ago   11   9,659
Heize, Psy
Heize signs on with Psy's P-Nation
6 hours ago   11   9,659

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND