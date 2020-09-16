PocketDol Studio introduces upcoming boy group member J-Min in profile photos

PocketDol Studio introduced J-Min as a member of the upcoming boy group.



In his teaser images, J-Min takes on the boy-next-door concept in a white top and jeans. He's the next member to be revealed following Muzin, Youngseo, Doha, Bit, and former X1 rapper Nam Do Hyun.





The label previously announced former X1 members Nam Do Hyun and Lee Han Gyul are part of PocketDol Studio's new boy group. The two have prepared a special album as the duo H&D before beginning a new chapter with the new boy group.



Take a look at J-Min's profile photos below!

