Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon's 'Mount Jiri' drama picked up by tvN

Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon's drama 'Mount Jiri' has been picked up by tvN.



On September 16, AceTory announced they signed a 20.8 billion Won ($17,738,522.88 USD) deal with Studio Dragon to supply the drama to tvN. 'Mount Jiri' will be produced in 16 episodes 70 minutes each, and it's set to air as a Saturday-Sunday drama in the second half of 2021.



Jun Ji Hyun is set to play the role of National Park ranger Seo Yi Kang, who's an expert on navigating Mount Jiri, while Joo Ji Hoon is taking on the character Kang Hyun Jo, a new ranger and former Army caption who has a dark secret.



'Mount Jiri' will revolve around the story of National Park rangers who protect Mount Jiri. The drama is written by Kim Eun Hee, who's known for hit dramas like 'Sign', 'Ghost', 'Three Days', 'Signal', and 'Kingdom'. Filming is scheduled to start this month.

