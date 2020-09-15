Authorities request an autopsy to find out the exact reason behind the death of Oh In Hye

The late actress Oh In Hye has become a star in the sky as she leaves behind a bright smile. The sudden tragic news of her passing was followed by condolences from her colleagues and the public.

Oh In Hye was found under cardiac arrest at her home in Songdo, Incheon at 5 AM on September 14th. Oh In Hye was taken to the hospital and seemed to find stability with brief respiration and pulse. However, she failed to regain consciousness in the end and passed away. She was only 36 years old.

Considering the possibility of suicide, the police will investigate the exact cause and circumstances of her death. They stated, "There was no possibility of murder. We are investigating the case and we have requested an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. There was no suicide note found."



The mortuary for the actress will be set up at the funeral hall of Inha University Hospital in Incheon. The funeral will be held quietly on September 16th KST.



The public was left in shock when they heard the tragic news of Oh In Hye's sudden death. The actress had been very active in communicating with her fans and posted daily photos on her social media as well as a YouTube video just two days prior to her death.

Oh In Hye was also known to have a strong determination in acting as well. Last month, Oh In Hye updated her fans through the YouTube channel 'RecentOlympics', which is a YouTube channel revisiting the individuals who made headlines previously but have not been seen in public in a while.

She stated she appeared on the YouTube episode revealing her recent activities and showed her determination for her future works.