[TW] Actress Oh In Hye found in home after hypothesized suicide attempt, currently at hospital

[TRIGGER WARNING]

Actress Oh In Hye was found in her home after a hypothesized attempted suicide.

She was found in her home in Incheon at 5AM at a state of cardiac arrest. After CPR and emergency treatment at the hospital, her breathing and pulse have returned. The police are currently investigating, explaining, "Oh In Hye's friend found her and reported it, but we do not know why the friend was there. We currently believe that she [attempted suicide]."



