5

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

[TW] Actress Oh In Hye found in home after hypothesized suicide attempt, currently at hospital

AKP STAFF

[TRIGGER WARNING]

Actress Oh In Hye was found in her home after a hypothesized attempted suicide.

She was found in her home in Incheon at 5AM at a state of cardiac arrest. After CPR and emergency treatment at the hospital, her breathing and pulse have returned. The police are currently investigating, explaining, "Oh In Hye's friend found her and reported it, but we do not know why the friend was there. We currently believe that she [attempted suicide]."


Just yesterday, she was communicating with her fans, saying that she was on a date and asked fans to have a happy weekend. We wish Oh In Hye a speedy recovery.

  1. misc.
  2. OH IN HYE
2 7,389 Share 100% Upvoted

0

koreanlives-981 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

I always wondered what would happen to her. She got into movies by doing a bunch of nude scenes and then hasn't worked again for six years.

Share

0

jpopkings-11,364 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Son Dam Bi
Son Dam Bi signs with H& Entertainment
1 hour ago   0   1,185

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND