EVERGLOW unveil colorful third concept teaser images for their new album '-77.82X-78.29'

EVERGLOW is preparing to make their comeback as they continue releasing concept teaser photos for their upcoming album '-77.82X-78.29'.

Previously, the girl group released the first set of teaser photos followed by the second set of teaser photos. On September 11 at midnight KST, they released more concept teaser photos for their upcoming album.

The girls continue to show off their charisma however unlike the last two concept photos, the girls are dressed in colorful outfits. Each member is dressed differently in different colors allowing them to show more individuality.



EVERGLOW will be making their comeback as they release '-77.82X-78.29' on September 21.

Stay tuned for more teasers and concept photos to come before the group releases their album!