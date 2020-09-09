EVERGLOW unveil the second set of concept photos for their new album '-77.82X-78.29'

EVERGLOW began releasing concept teaser photos for their upcoming album '-77.82X-78.29'. Previously, they released the first set of teaser photos in which they were all dressed in black.

The girls continue to exude the powerful vibe as they pose confidently in front of the camera for the second concept photos. In the second concept photos, the girls are dressed all in red and show off a hip-hop vibe.



EVERGLOW will be making their comeback as they release '-77.82X-78.29' on September 21.

Stay tuned for more teasers and concept photos to come before the group releases their album!