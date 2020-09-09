10

3

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EVERGLOW unveil the second set of concept photos for their new album '-77.82X-78.29'

AKP STAFF

EVERGLOW began releasing concept teaser photos for their upcoming album '-77.82X-78.29'. Previously, they released the first set of teaser photos in which they were all dressed in black.

The girls continue to exude the powerful vibe as they pose confidently in front of the camera for the second concept photos. In the second concept photos, the girls are dressed all in red and show off a hip-hop vibe.

 EVERGLOW will be making their comeback as they release '-77.82X-78.29' on September 21.

Stay tuned for more teasers and concept photos to come before the group releases their album!

  1. EVERGLOW
2 1,261 Share 77% Upvoted

0

eager_beaver1,891 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Onda, stop teasing me like that!

Share

0

blinkxblackpink4-175 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Can't wait for their new song

Adios and Dun Dun were AMAZING

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Yoo Jae Suk
Yoo Jae Suk says he has no goals?
4 hours ago   3   3,929

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND