Stray Kids explain their first album repackage 'IN生' and share their thoughts on each track

In less than a week Stray Kids will be releasing their first album repackage 'IN生'.

The boys have been preparing for their comeback starting the end of last month as they released various teasers. They are ready to make their comeback as they unveil an introduction video to their new repackaged album.

They released a unique teaser video in which each member appear in an interview-style to explain more about the album and share their thoughts on their new album. The members are as excited as fans to release their album.

The album repackaged 'IN生' will be aired live on September 14 at KST on various platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, and VLive.