TREASURE drop the tracklist for 'The First Step: Chapter Two' and prepare for their first comeback

TREASURE is preparing to make their first comeback since their debut as they unveil the tracklist for their single.

On September 11 at midnight KST, TREASURE dropped the tracklist for 'The First Step: Chapter Two'. The title track to their new album is titled "I Love You" followed by the track "B.L.T Bling Like This".

The tracklist is displayed in a cute looseleaf background with the word designed to look like pencil writings. The members of TREASURE are dressed in simple white button-down which can be seen as school uniforms.

Their new album will be released on September 18 KST. Stay tuned for more updates to come!