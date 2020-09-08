13

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EVERGLOW release the first set of concept photos for their new album '-77.82X-78.29'

Previously, EVERGLOW dropped their promotion schedule for their new album '-77.82X-78.29'. 

Just as the schedule noted, the girl group began releasing teaser concept photos on September 9 at midnight KST. The first set of teaser images show the powerful side of the group as they pose wearing all latex clothing.

Each member shows off their charisma in front of the camera as they prepare to make a comeback. EVERGLOW will be making their comeback as they release '-77.82X-78.29' on September 21.

Stay tuned for more teasers and concept photos to come before the group releases their album!

zicco-234 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago
Oh YES! This is what i waiting for!

Eunbean1,702 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

FUCK! the are so cool. at first I couldn't even recognize E:U, and ONDA ugh, so sweet girl!!!

