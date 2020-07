On July 28, TV personality Noh Hong Chul (41) and his label FNC Entertainment addressed rumors of his marriage with a non-celebrity girlfriend.

Earlier on this day, rumors spread that a well-known celebrity born in 1979 would be marrying a non-celebrity girlfriend 18-years younger than him soon. The rumors then led to speculations that the individual involved was Noh Hong Chul.

According to FNC Entertainment, "The earlier rumors have nothing to do with Noh Hong Chul."