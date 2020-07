Dream Catcher have dropped their 3rd mystery code teaser!

So far, fans haven't had much luck in piecing together Dream Cacher's mystery code teasers, which started out with a series of numbers against a city sky background, before moving on to a vintage picnic scene. Now, scattered pieces of charred paper bits hint at a strange mixture of Greek letters.

Do you think Dream Catcher is hinting at their first group comeback of 2020?