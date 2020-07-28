9

Pentagon's Jinho stationed as a member of the ROK army's color guard

According to reports on July 28, Pentagon member Jinho (29) has been stationed as a member of the ROK army's color guard for the remainder of his mandatory military service. 

Jinho previously enlisted as an active duty soldier back on May 11 of this year, the first member of Pentagon to do so. His expected discharge date is November 14, 2021. In the meantime, Pentagon will be promoting as a 7-member group. 

The ROK army's color guard is responsible for representing the nation's military during national ceremonies, festivals, state visits, etc. 

