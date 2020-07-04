6

Yeonwoo clarifies post on career change after speculation about Momoland members

Yeonwoo clarified her post about her career change from idol to actress after it sparked speculation about the Momoland members.

The former Momoland member's post caused speculation she had changed her career due to bad relations with her former groupmates, and she's now spoken up on the issue once again. On July 4, Yeonwoo wrote on Instagram:

"Hello, this is Yeonwoo! You were really surprised by the articles this morning, right? All I was doing was speaking to my fans in the official fan cafe about an issue that recently happened with comments on Instagram live streams. I had no other intention other than that! I think there was a misunderstanding because it was a post I'd written due to speculation and slander, so the content was a bit confusing. As it was written in a space for my fans, I mentioned some deeper topics. I'm doing well, and I'm working hard to prepare for upcoming projects. I apologize for unintentionally causing concern."



What do you think about Yeonwoo's new post?


