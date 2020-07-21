26

Kwon Hyun Bin cast as lead of new web drama 'Romantic Hacker'

Solo artist/actor Kwon Hyun Bin has joined the cast of an upcoming new web drama, 'Romantic Hacker'!

According to his label YG Entertainment on July 21, "Kwon Hyun Bin will appear on 'Romantic Hacker', continuing his acting promotions." The web drama is an action comedy genre centered around an international exchange office on Jeju island. Kwon Hyun Bin has been cast as the character Jae Min, a strong-willed university student and a genius computer hacker. 

Meanwhile, Kwon Hyun Bin has starred in various web dramas such as 'A Girl's World', 'Cafe Kilimanjaro', etc. His latest production 'Romantic Hacker' is expected to air some time in October of this year. 

where is his role as SeoJun in True Beauty ??!?

the plot sounds interesting

