RBW Entertainment's new rookie girl group PURPLE K!SS has released lovely pre-debut trailer photos of their 1st member, Ireh!

Expected to debut some time this summer, PURPLE K!SS consist of 7-members including a mix of former 'Produce 48' and former 'MIXNINE' contestants. Ireh was born in 2002 and is in charge of dance and vocals.

Stay tuned for more of PURPLE K!SS's pre-debut teasers!