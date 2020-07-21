Seventeen's Seungkwan to take a hiatus from promotions after ankle injury + surgery

On July 21, Pledis Entertainment posted the following notice via Seventeen's official SNS platforms.

According to Pledis,

"Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. We notify you regarding Seventeen member Seungkwan's injury.

During a recent practice session, Seungkwan suffered an ankle injury, and afterward he was transported to the hospital for a diagnosis and treatment right away. His exact diagnosis turned out to be a 'ruptured ligament in the left ankle', and per the medical expert's advisory that surgery is inevitable, Seungkwan's surgery took place last Saturday.

Seungkwan is currently focussing on his rest and treatment after successfully completing his surgery, and he plans on focussing on his recovery for the time being.

We will do our best to ensure Seungkwan's full recovery and physical therapy, and as a result, we notify you in advance that Seungkwan will be taking a brief hiatus from promotions for his own protection so that he can focus on his treatment.

Furthermore, until Seungkwan recovers from his injury, Seventeen will temporarily promote as 12-members.

We would like to sincerely apologize for causing fans concerns over this sudden news, and once again we promise to do our best so that our artist can greet fans again after a complete recovery, as soon as possible.

We ask fans for their deep understanding and encouragement. Thank you."





Get well soon, Seungkwan!