Accident scene photos of the drunk driver and iKON members Koo Jun Hoe and Kim Jin Hwan revealed

On July 13th, iKON members Koo Jun Hoe and Kim Jin Hwan were reported to have gotten in an accident after riding in a car driven by a drunk person.

According to the report, Koo Jun Hoe and Kim Jin Hwan were found to be the passengers to a van that skidded in the rain and slammed into a retaining wall on the freeway. The three people who were in the vehicle were reported to only have sustained minor injuries.



Since then, fans have been taking it to social media and tweeting #YGprotectiKON requesting for an official statement from YG Entertainment.



On July 14th, Yonhap News revealed photos of the accident scene and the Namhae Police Department has revealed they will conduct an investigation against the driver who had a blood-alcohol level of 0.08%, which is a level that can be punished with license revocation.



YG Entertainment also has stated that "We have strict internal regulations against drunk driving. Yet, such an accident has occurred so we feel a deep sense of responsibility. We will take strict measures against the driver through our internal investigation."





YONHAP NEWS