Netizens are loving Jiae's clapback at a viewer who called her live broadcast "boring"

Fans are loving Lovelyz member Jiae's clap-back during her VLive broadcast which aired on July 8th.

In the video, Ji Ae was having quality time with her fans as she shared music and communicated with her fans. However, one viewer commented on the live comment box that Ji Ae was "Boring". When Ji Ae saw the comment, she decided to respond to the commenter saying "Someone said this is boring. If it's boring, then leave (the broadcast). You can just get out if it's boring. It's okay, there's still 13,940 people watching."

She also claimed she had sent a PDF file of all the malicious comments against Lovelyz to her agency, Woollim Entertainment. Fans are proud of Jiae how she handled hate comments and malicious comments.

Jiae handled the situation confidently and also professionally.