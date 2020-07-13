15

iKON's Koo Jun Hoe and Kim Jin Hwan sustain minor injuries after getting in accident while riding with drunk driver

iKON members Kim Jin Hwan and Koo Jun Hoe recently got into a car accident after riding with a drunk driver.

According to local media reports, on July 13 at approximately 3:40 AM KST, a van skidded in the rain and slammed into a retaining wall on a freeway in Namhae, located in the South Gyeongsang Province. All three people in the vehicle were treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

It was later revealed that the identities of the three were iKON members Kim Jin Hwan and Koo Jun Hoe and non-celebrity driver 'A,' who had been drunk driving when the incident occurred.

"We believe it was a rain accident caused by drunk driving," local police revealed in a statement. "We are in the middle of investigating the accident's exact circumstances of the accident."

Meanwhile, iKON's agency YG Entertainment has yet to release an official statement on the incident.

Stay tuned for more details on this breaking story.

I hope they are okay
44 seconds ago

I hope they are okay

Holy hell. I seriously hope they are all okay
17 minutes ago

Holy hell. I seriously hope they are all okay

Share

