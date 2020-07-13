Angry fans tweet #YGprotectiKON as they request YG Entertainment for an official statement on Koo Jun Hoe and Kim Jin Hwan's car accident

36

iKON members Koo Jun Hoe and Kim Jin Hwan were in a car accident on July 13 at approximately 3:40 AM KST. Media reports stated they sustained minor injuries after getting in the accident while riding with a drunk driver.

Since the incident, YG Entertainment has not yet released an official statement causing fans to be worried about their artists.

These worried and angry fans have taken this matter to Twitter as they tweet the hashtag "#YGprotectiKON". The fans are asking YG Entertainment to confirm the condition of the two members of iKON since the fans only know they sustained minor injuries.

Fans still await YG Entertainment's official statement as fans continue to tweet #YGprotectiKON.

newme574 pts 53 minutes ago 2
53 minutes ago

I'm confused! Why is this the company's fault? You want them to be free but when something happen to them you ask the company "why didn't you check on them. So what do you really want? They need a babysitter too?

0

Dazz101218 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

1. It's not the company's fault. They don't have to apologise for what happened. Ya'll want the idols to have freedom but when something bad happens ya'll blame the company?? The fuck? The only one that needs to apologise is the driver, and it's not even to us but to them.

2. I don't understand what exactly is that fans want the company to confirm??? The article said everything that they needed to know. They sustained minor injuries so they're not between life or death.

3. I think right now dealing with the situation along with everyone involved in it is way more important that writing something that the fans can easily guess.

