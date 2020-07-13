Angry fans tweet #YGprotectiKON as they request YG Entertainment for an official statement on Koo Jun Hoe and Kim Jin Hwan's car accident

iKON members Koo Jun Hoe and Kim Jin Hwan were in a car accident on July 13 at approximately 3:40 AM KST. Media reports stated they sustained minor injuries after getting in the accident while riding with a drunk driver.

Since the incident, YG Entertainment has not yet released an official statement causing fans to be worried about their artists.



These worried and angry fans have taken this matter to Twitter as they tweet the hashtag "#YGprotectiKON". The fans are asking YG Entertainment to confirm the condition of the two members of iKON since the fans only know they sustained minor injuries.

Can YG confirm anything?? Minor is minor, but we at least need to know that they're okay by now.. — chelle (@hanbinblaze) July 13, 2020

please, confirm about Jinhwan and Junhoe current situation. We need clarity!#ygprotectikon pic.twitter.com/Dihchg7Fgy — Diah Ayu Oktaviani (@diahayuoktvn) July 13, 2020

Today's news is really confusing. I hope they are fine

YG help us, confirm right away 😭😭#YGprotectikon #JUNHOE #JINHWAN pic.twitter.com/PlxplQ35bI — Junedi my mine♡ (@junhoewife_) July 13, 2020

But are you doing YG?

Shouldn't you look after them? Aren't you responsible for them? THEN WHAT ARE YOU DOING?

Why don't you take care of them like you take care of others?...I'm tired of this 😒😒 #YgprotectiKON — Gang 🤘🏻 (@familygangg) July 13, 2020

YG TAKE MORE CARE WITH YOUR ARTISTS HEREIN, EVEN MORE IN RELATION TO IKON, IT IS NOT TODAY THAT WE ASK FOR RESPECT AND CONSIDERATION FOR THEM. @ygent_official#YGprotectiKON pic.twitter.com/JfDFK8fbNl — Francy (@FranBummie) July 13, 2020

Pronouncement with an apology is the minimum. YG do your job. #YGprotectiKON #YGprotectiKON — Ana (@jinhwanvocaI) July 13, 2020

Fans still await YG Entertainment's official statement as fans continue to tweet #YGprotectiKON.