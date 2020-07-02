A close acquaintance of Lee Hyori speaks up about the 'Karaoke incident'

Singer Lee Hyori and YoonA from Girls' Generation had recently been under fire for their karaoke outing, going against COVID19 precautions.

After the incident, a close acquaintance of Lee Hyori spoke up about the event on the 2nd. The acquaintance revealed that "It is true Lee Hyori and YoonA visited a karaoke with other acquaintances after having a light drink yesterday (1st)." Lee Hyori has gained more fans as she promoted under her sub-character, Linda G, and wanted to communicate more closely with her fans. In turn, she decided to greet her fans through a live broadcast.

The close acquaintance continued to state "Lee Hyori realized her carelessness right away when she saw the comments expressing concern. After realizing her mistake, we all left and dispersed to each of our own homes."

She further revealed that "Hyori deeply realizes that, even though she did not know the precautions, it was a rash decision to visit a karaoke during the whole corona outbreak. She is currently self-reflecting over and over again, feeling apologetic to the fans she disappointed. Also, she feels very apologetic towards YoonA for putting her under heat as well because YoonA was only following Lee Hyori's suggestion. Lee Hyori is feeling very apologetic."

Lee Hyori and YoonA were seen apologizing later through their Instagram posts. After seeing the apologies, the public was relieved and showed a positive reaction because the two stars were able to immediately recognize and apologize for their wrongdoings.

A while back, there was a sudden surge of COVID19 infections caused by the karaoke mics in Korea. Another reason the public was more concerned over Hyori and YoonA even though visiting karaoke was not restricted.

