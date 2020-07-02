4

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

A close acquaintance of Lee Hyori speaks up about the 'Karaoke incident'

AKP STAFF

Singer Lee Hyori and YoonA from Girls' Generation had recently been under fire for their karaoke outing, going against COVID19 precautions

After the incident, a close acquaintance of Lee Hyori spoke up about the event on the 2nd. The acquaintance revealed that "It is true Lee Hyori and YoonA visited a karaoke with other acquaintances after having a light drink yesterday (1st)." Lee Hyori has gained more fans as she promoted under her sub-character, Linda G, and wanted to communicate more closely with her fans. In turn, she decided to greet her fans through a live broadcast.

The close acquaintance continued to state "Lee Hyori realized her carelessness right away when she saw the comments expressing concern. After realizing her mistake, we all left and dispersed to each of our own homes." 

She further revealed that "Hyori deeply realizes that, even though she did not know the precautions, it was a rash decision to visit a karaoke during the whole corona outbreak. She is currently self-reflecting over and over again, feeling apologetic to the fans she disappointed. Also, she feels very apologetic towards YoonA for putting her under heat as well because YoonA was only following Lee Hyori's suggestion. Lee Hyori is feeling very apologetic."

Lee Hyori and YoonA were seen apologizing later through their Instagram posts. After seeing the apologies, the public was relieved and showed a positive reaction because the two stars were able to immediately recognize and apologize for their wrongdoings.

A while back, there was a sudden surge of COVID19 infections caused by the karaoke mics in Korea. Another reason the public was more concerned over Hyori and YoonA even though visiting karaoke was not restricted.

  1. Lee Hyori
  2. Girls' Generation
  3. YoonA
1 2,391 Share 67% Upvoted

2

killthislove00137 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

They don't deserve hate, but I think it made sense for them to just apologize. But I still think it's interesting that both them and the itaewon guys got drinks, but the guys got way more hate. Usually it's the other way around. But I think these ladies are so beloved it makes sense. I just personally wish people would stop thinking it's ok to meet up with friends and family now in any way with no masks. It's really bad for this in America. I have friends that are shocked that they got it after only meeting up with a couple friends or family. That's how it spreads! Korea is handling it so much better!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND