Fans excited for '24/365 with BLACKPINK' reality show

BLACKPINK is continuing its record-breaking streak with their new song "How You Like That," and will present a new reality show featuring their natural daily life.
The new reality show '24/365 With BLACKPINK' will broadcast on YouTube and other platforms starting on July 4th.
The first episode to be released on this day will include the behind-the-scenes story of Lisa's experience in her Chinese program, Jennie's shopping after a fashion event, along with Jisoo and Rose's daily life.
A prologue episode was already released last month and has over 7 million views as fans await to see the show.
BLACKPINK had already released a reality show back in 2018 'BLACKPINK House', showing the member's everyday life. Although the program had finished, fans have been watching it steadily, recording more than 400 million views.
Log in to comment