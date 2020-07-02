Fans excited for '24/365 with BLACKPINK' reality show

BLACKPINK is continuing its record-breaking streak with their new song "How You Like That," and will present a new reality show featuring their natural daily life.



The new reality show '24/365 With BLACKPINK' will broadcast on YouTube and other platforms starting on July 4th.



The first episode to be released on this day will include the behind-the-scenes story of Lisa's experience in her Chinese program, Jennie's shopping after a fashion event, along with Jisoo and Rose's daily life.

A prologue episode was already released last month and has over 7 million views as fans await to see the show.

BLACKPINK had already released a reality show back in 2018 'BLACKPINK House', showing the member's everyday life. Although the program had finished, fans have been watching it steadily, recording more than 400 million views.



