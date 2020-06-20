Rain named official leader of co-ed project group SSAK3

Rain has been named the official leader of co-ed project group SSAK3.



On the June 20th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Rain, Yoo Jae Suk, and Lee Hyori decided to choose a leader for their project trio, and Rain started off by saying, "Firstly, hyung should be leader." Yoo Jae Suk then responded, "There's nothing that I can do for the group as leader."



Lee Hyori joked, "Just wear the leader pants. In Fin.K.L, I was the leader, but Ock Joo Hyun actually led everything. At the time, we just chose the oldest member as the leader." After a bit of back and forth, Rain offered, "Then I'll be the leader," and Yoo Jae Suk joked, "Do you think LindaG will follow your orders because you're leader," referring to Lee Hyori's project group name.



SSAK3 are expected to make their official debut on July 18 KST.



