Fans impressed by 'Goddess' Kim Tae Hee's beauty which remains unchanging even at the age of 41

Fans are impressed with actress Kim Tae Hee's unchanging beauty, which makes it difficult to guess her actual age (41).

Kim Tae Hee posted these photos from a photoshoot, on Instagram with the description "I usually don't take photos so I think I should take photos from the photoshoot monitoring and upload..."





In the photos, Kim Tae Hee is seen with slightly wavy hair over her shoulders and looking comfortably at the camera.

Kim Tae Hee shows off her beautifully proportionate and symmetrical face as she sits in front of a navy background. Her skin glows and still looks as if she is in her twenties in these photos.

Netizens are responding to her post saying:

"Wow, she's a goddess."

"Just wow....just wow..."

"She's a born beauty."

"We need to share this post so more people can see her beauty."



"I wonder what it will feel like to live with a face like hers."



"These are beautiful and I'm happy you uploaded them."

