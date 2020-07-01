8

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Lee Hyori apologizes for her SNS live broadcast during a karaoke outing with YoonA, going against COVID19 precautions

Back on July 1, Lee Hyori greeted fans via an Instagram live broadcast with her close hoobae, Girls' Generation's YoonA

Lee Hyori said to viewers, "I had some drinks with YoonA and now we're here at a karaoke in Apgu-jeong."  However, while carrying on the broadcast by asking YoonA to pick out a song to sing, Lee Hyori came across some comments from viewers reprimanding the two stars for their outing. She then asked, "Why, is there some reason we shouldn't be at the karaoke?" YoonA then quickly said, "We were careful and we wore masks," holding up their masks. Eventually, Lee Hyori shut off the live broadcast after just 2~3 short minutes. 

Even after the broadcast, various netizens continued to reprimand the two stars for holding such an outing, going against COVID19 precautions, especially during recent spikes in new cases over the past few weeks. 

Eventually, on July 2, Lee Hyori wrote an apology to her fans in a new Instagram update. She said, "Hello, this is Lee Hyori. I'm currently deeply reflecting on my mistake from last night in light of recent times... These days I'm in such a good mood that I didn't think things through.. As an unnie, I'm also sorry toward YoonA.. From now on, I will act more carefully and more thoughtfully.. Once again, I apologize." 

lyricaldancer101,063 pts 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

In all honesty, if they are so worried, close the places down. You cant have them open and then expect people to not go. Thats unrealistic. At least they wore their masks. Its hard to get people to do just that.

ftisland13620 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Tbh its a private ktv room with only 2 or 3 people inside the room.

YOONA and HYORI BOTH WERE WEARING MASK.

Ktv room is open to public and not prohibited, end!

they didn't do anything wrong. therefore she/they does/do not need to apologize.

