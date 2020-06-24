IU's label updates fans on lawsuits against malicious commenters

IU's label has updated fans on lawsuits against malicious commenters.



This past March, EDAM Entertainment confirmed the perpetrators behind hate comments against the singer-songwriter received criminal punishment, and on June 24, the label announced updates on their continuing legal action against hate comments and false rumors. The label stated, "We've submitted several complaints to investigative agencies based on evidence collected through our monitoring and reports from fans."



EDAM Entertainment continued, "Some of these perpetrators were indicted on the charges of insults and defamation under criminal law for posting a number of excessive slandering and indiscriminately malicious comments, and due to the seriousness of the crime, they were sentenced to a heavier fine than the one demanded by the prosecutor."



The agency concluded more perpetrators are being summoned for investigation, and they'll continue to take legal action against malicious commenters with no leniency.