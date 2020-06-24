BLACKPINK's Jennie tops list of idols with insanely expensive work wardrobes on 'TMI News'

BLACKPINK's Jennie topped the list of idols who wore the most expensive stage outfits on 'TMI News'.



The June 24th episode of 'TMI News' featured idols with insanely expensive work wardrobes, and Jennie, who's known as a fashionista, ranked in at #1. The BLACKPINK member has made headlines for her style, which her mom personally manages for her, but it was a music video outfit that landed her at the top of the list.



The price range of BLACKPINK's outfits in the "Kill this Love" MV shocked the panel, but Jennie's white Chanel outfit priced at 23.5 million Won ($19,538.25 USD) put her at first place.



At #2 on the 'TMI News' list is G-Dragon, in 3rd is (G)I-DLE's Soojin, in 4th is BTS' V, and in 5th is MAMAMOO's Moon Byul. Take a look at the video clips above and below!





