IU's malicious commenters receive criminal punishment

IU's malicious commenters have received criminal punishment.



On March 23, IU's label EDAM Entertainment announced the perpetrators behind hate comments against the singer-songwriter and actress have received criminal punishment. This past February, the label issued another official warning against malicious commenters, stating they plan to take strong legal action.



EDAM Entertainment stated, "In October of last year, the offenders were first punished in contempt of 'Article 311' of the criminal law (a jail term of less than 1 year or a fine of less than 2 million Won [$1,1612.34 USD]) for the malicious slander against an artist. Other perpetrators are also facing criminal punishment."



The label further stated a second round of complaints is already under investigation, and like the first set, they plan to respond strongly with no leniency. EDAM also asked fans to continue to send in evidence of hate comments.



Stay tuned for updates.

