Posted by germainej

EXO's Suho makes headlines for considerate behavior at military training camp

EXO's Suho made headlines for his considerate behavior at his military training camp.

On June 21, a fan of Suho wrote on Twitter, "Suho bought a meal for his training camp peers yesterday. My boyfriend is training with Suho. Suho contacted his training camp buddies yesterday first and told them he'd buy them a meal. I was able to video call with him for a bit, and he even gave me his autograph."

The fan continued, "I heard that Suho really takes care of his friends at the base camp." It's also reported the EXO member made sure to contact his colleagues for the 4 weeks of training, and he often took care of them. 

Suho officially enlisted for his mandatory military service on May 14. He's the third EXO member to enlist following Xiumin and D.O, and he's serving as a public service worker after his basic training. Suho also made his solo debut this past March with "Let's Love".

  1. EXO
  2. Suho
amultitudeof154 pts 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

i feel like exo got blessed with the actual sweetest leader ever.

team_rawr290 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

He seems like a really good leader and just a nice person in general! I dont think Ive ever heard anything bad being said about him.

