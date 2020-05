'The King: Eternal Monarch' was mocked for its awful CGI moments.



After the 5th episode of the SBS' drama series aired on May 1, many viewers were mocking the drama for its poor CGI attempts. Some netizens were saying the scenes were as bad as CGI from the show 'Temptation of Wife', which aired on SBS 12 years ago.

The picture above is the said scene from 'Temptation of Wife', while the pictures below are snippets from 'The King: Eternal Monarch'. What are your thoughts?