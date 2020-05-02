Top model Han Hye Jin holds a digital runway to support designers

Top model Han Hye Jin held a digital runway to support designers amid coronavirus pandemic.



On May 1, MBC unveiled a preview of the behind the scenes of Han Hye Jin's digital runway. The talented top model shared that she came up with the idea because she wanted to support designers who weren't able to showcase their work due to the canceled Seoul Fashion Week. She personally sent emails to the designers and was able to recruit 40 designers to send 100 pieces to her.

She said, "Someone said 'who do you think you are?' when I first proposed the idea. But I always felt bad I wasn't able to help those in need because my job is very superficial... well in some aspect. I thought this is the perfect opportunity where I can finally help others."

Props to her for utilizing her talent to give back! This episode will be aired on May 8, so tune in this Friday!