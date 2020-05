John Park has opened up his personal YouTube Channel, titled 'TrueJohn Show'.

In the teaser video, he promised to reveal his true, honest self in his daily life. He also had fans cracking up by saying the staff and Lee Juck created his clumsy image while being clumsy in the trailer.



John Park will be posting a new video every Thursday on his YouTube channel starting this week. Check out the trailer above and subscribe to his channel for more!