Park Myung Soo sends a message to clubgoers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Park Myung Soo had a message for clubgoers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



In light of the recent controversies involving idol group members attending clubs in Itaewon, Park Myung Soo decided to speak out on the matter on the May 13th broadcast of 'Park Myung Soo's Radio'. Guest Eva commented, "I'm not doing anything. I'm glad that I was able to avoid the Itaewon area. It's by my house, and it's dangerous. I was careful," referring to the recent cases of coronavirus in the city.



Park Myung Soo then commented on the controversies, stating, "I understand wanting to play. I bet they want to so badly, but you can't cause harm to other people because of your actions. You can just dance at home. A lot of people listen to music and dance at home... There are live streams on YouTube you can listen to as well."



