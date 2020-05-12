Top idol group members 'A' + 'B' suspected of visiting a bar in Itaewon last month & putting on busking performance

Suspicions of a top idol group member 'A' and another top idol group member 'B' visiting a bar in Yongsan-gu's Itaewon last month, amidst the ongoing threat of the COVID19 pandemic, are currently becoming a heated topic via various online communities.

Several recent online community and SNS posts are claiming that last month during the late hours of April 25, a top idol group member 'A' and another top idol group member 'B' spent time at a bar in Itaewon. The bar is allegedly located a distance of 7-minutes on foot from one of the Itaewon clubs in which one COVID19 positive case spread rapidly this past weekend.

Furthermore, witness accounts claimed that idol group member 'A' put on a busking performance within the vicinity of the Itaewon bar later that night, while wearing a mask. 'A' and his friends then enjoyed pizza before leaving the scene.

A screen shot of text messages exchanged with a foreign employee of the particular bar in question is also spreading via Twitter, as one netizen asks the foreign employee, "Is it true that idol 'A' was at this bar?", and the employee responds, "Yes, idol 'A' and idol 'B' visited this bar."

As previously reported, South Korea is currently seeing a spike in new COVID19 cases after one individual who tested positive in the area visited 5 Itaewon clubs this past weekend. According to Korea's COVID19 response team, as many as 10,000 people who may have come in contact with the route of this individual may require testing and self-quarantining.



Meanwhile, when media outlets contacted top idol group member 'A's agency regarding this matter, a representative is said to have responded, "We cannot confirm anything as it is a matter of the artist's privacy."









