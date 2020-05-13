12

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT 127 drop preview of 'NonStop' from 'Neo Zone: The Final Round' with special MV teaser

AKP STAFF

NCT 127 have dropped a preview of "NonStop" from 'Neo Zone: The Final Round'!

After the episode #1 teaser of "Make Your Day", the episode #2 teaser above continues the story with a darker twist in red light. "NonStop" is a track on the NCT unit's upcoming album 'Neo Zone: The Final Round', and it's a hip hop, R&B track about going for your goals.

NCT 127's 'Neo Zone: The Final Round' drops on May 19 KST. What do you think of the teaser above?

  1. NCT 127
  2. NONSTOP
  3. NEO ZONE THE FINAL ROUND
2 589 Share 80% Upvoted

1

Italiacv122 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Yasss babies

Share

0

hoeforxuxi574 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

😍😍😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, Taeyang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Zico, Davichi, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, g.o.d, iKON, IU, SISTAR, Soyu, TWICE, Wonder Girls, 2NE1
[enter-talk] Top15 idols with most roof hits
3 days ago   48   32,579

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND