NCT 127 drop preview of 'NonStop' from 'Neo Zone: The Final Round' with special MV teaser

NCT 127 have dropped a preview of "NonStop" from 'Neo Zone: The Final Round'!



After the episode #1 teaser of "Make Your Day", the episode #2 teaser above continues the story with a darker twist in red light. "NonStop" is a track on the NCT unit's upcoming album 'Neo Zone: The Final Round', and it's a hip hop, R&B track about going for your goals.



NCT 127's 'Neo Zone: The Final Round' drops on May 19 KST. What do you think of the teaser above?