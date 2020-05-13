Crush to collaborate with Red Velvet's Joy for new song 'Mayday'

Crush is collaborating with Red Velvet's Joy for his upcoming song "Mayday".



On May 13, Crush revealed the teaser for the first single from his 'Homemade Series', "Mayday" featuring Joy. The teaser image features the R&B singer playing on the lawn with his pet dog Rose, and fans are already excited for Crush and Joy's first collaboration.



The 'Homemade Series' will mark his first music release in 5 months since his second full album 'From Midnight to Sunrise' last year.



'Mayday' drops on May 20 KST. Are you excited?



