YG Entertainment issues official statement on Song Min Ho's club outing in light of COVID19 advisory

Shortly after media outlet 'Dispatch' raised a debate regarding WINNER member Song Min Ho's club outing this past weekend - where he was spotted putting on an impromptu live performance at a club in Gangwon-do's Yangyang-gun - a representative of YG Entertainment has issued a statement of response.

On May 12, the YG rep revealed, "We have confirmed that Song Min Ho recently vacationed with some of his acquaintances as a personal outing. We would like to apologize for causing many people concerns. In light of this recent event, we promise to become more aware and take further precautions to ensure that our artists follow proper social distancing guidelines and personal preventative measures."

As previously reported, over this past weekend, it was revealed that one male individual who later tested positive for COVID19 visited approximately 5 different clubs in the Itaewon area. Afterward, as of May 12, over 100 new COVID19 cases have sprouted in South Korea from those affiliated in the Itaewon club vicinity alone.



