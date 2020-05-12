Former KARA member Gyuri's tweet about social distancing gains attention after she went to a club where a COVID19 case broke out

19

Former KARA member Gyuri's tweet regarding social distancing has gained attention after it was discovered that she had visited a club in Itaewon where an individual with Coronavirus was present


Gyuri's tweet from April 28th states: "Tonight is a night where I have a lot of thoughts. I hope everyone gets better in this crisis and that we can meet when we're all healthy again." Gyuri had also donated 10,000 masks in March towards the Coronavirus relief efforts. 

Gyuri is said to have visited King Club in Itaewon on April 22nd, which was where patient 66 was present as well. Reports state that people in the club were not wearing masks or following social distancing protocols. Gyuri was also said to have performed on stage when KARA's "Step" started playing. Meanwhile, Gyuri apologized on her Instagram, stating: "I apologize for not keeping the rules that we are supposed to keep during the quarantine. I am sorry and am deeply reflecting. I was wearing a mask from when I entered the club till when I left. I got tested the day I saw the article about the outbreak, and I am self-quarantining after receiving a negative test result."  

Gyuri's Instagram is now set to private due to the backlash she's receiving. Comments include: 


"How could you go to a club at a time like this?"
"She' has no thoughts in her head."

"Her selfishness has shown itself through this pandemic."

Do you think netizens are overreacting? 


yaja-yaha687 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

I understand that businesses are struggling but to be open & fully know that so many people's lives are at stake for the sake of your financial situation...
It's unfortunate that they have to make that choice, but if they are going to make they should at least promote some of the rules set at this time...
It comes off as careless & selfish of them (business owners) to open a club where the main purpose (of a club) is to be social and be in close contact.
It's one thing to require masks outside of the club, it's another to allow people to remain inside the club with no mask (& wearing it tucked under the chin does not count, imo).

Ohboy6910,414 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

lmao, someone I know did something similar. She was preaching about social distancing online, but she went pub crawling when we already had quite a few cases of corona, it was right before pubs/bars/clubs got closed.

