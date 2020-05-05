NCT Dream talk about which SM Entertainment seniors they're closest to

NCT Dream revealed which SM Entertainment seniors they're closest to.



The NCT subunit featured as guests on the May 5th episode of 'Cultwo Show', and they discussed their SM Entertainment labelmates. On which sunbaes they're closest to, Renjun expressed, "TVXQ's Yunho is always so nice whenever we see each other," and Haechan added, "They're all seniors we've looked up to since we were trainees. Even if we had the chance to become friends, I think I would prefer to keep them in my mind as idols I look up to from a distance."



However, Jisung said NCT Dream were closest to NCT 127, which everyone agreed with.



In other news, NCT Dream recently made their comeback with "Ridin". They're also the next up on the 'Beyond Live' online concert series.