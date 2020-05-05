pH-1 drops album preview of 'X - The Worst Mixtape'

pH-1 has dropped a preview of his upcoming album 'X', 'The Worst Mixtape'.



In the self-described "worst sneak peek ever" above, fans get a preview of "Sign Event" featuring Kid Milli, "Okay" featuring Simon D and MUSHVENOM, the title track "Packitup!", "Blame My Circle" featuring JUSTHIS and Owen, "Telefono" featuring HAON, Woodie Gochild, Jay Park, and Sik-K, "Acting Hard", the second title track "Anymore" featuring Ash Island, "I Can Tell", "Morago" featuring Blase and Coogie, and "Dressing Room".



pH-1's 'X' drops on May 8 KST. What do you think of the preview?