Music Video
Posted by germainej

NCT Dream go 'Ridin' outside the lines in MV

NCT Dream have dropped their music video for "Ridin"!

In the MV, the NCT Dream members hit graffiti-lined streets before preparing to ride off. "Ridin" is the title song of their album 'RELOAD', and it's about breaking out of boundaries and throwing yourself at your goals.

Watch NCT Dream's "Ridin" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.


1

KunDeservesBette351 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

The song is so catchy and fun, I love it so much! NCT DREAM FIGHTING!!!

1

popularit2,733 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

stayed up till 5 am for this no regrets i can sleep happily now

