NCT Dream have dropped their music video for "Ridin"!
In the MV, the NCT Dream members hit graffiti-lined streets before preparing to ride off. "Ridin" is the title song of their album 'RELOAD', and it's about breaking out of boundaries and throwing yourself at your goals.
Watch NCT Dream's "Ridin" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
NCT Dream go 'Ridin' outside the lines in MV
