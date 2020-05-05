19

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Baekhyun reveals EXO members met up at Chanyeol's studio

AKP STAFF

Baekhyun revealed the EXO members recently all met up at Chanyeol's studio.

On May 5, Baekhyun held a special V Live stream for fans before his 28th birthday on May 6, answering questions from EXO-L. When one viewer asked if he had met up with any of the EXO members recently, he answered, "A week ago, all the members met together. We had fun hanging out at Chanyeol's studio."

He also revealed that he would like to challenge himself to eating alone, saying, "I want to eat alone at a really famous restaurant or a place with a lot of people. I wonder if anyone would actually recognize me."


In related news, Baekhyun recently performed as part of SuperM for SM Entertainment and Naver's 'Beyond LIVE' concert. He's also featuring in Bolbalggan4's upcoming pre-release track "Butterfly and Cat", and SM Entertainment confirmed his solo comeback.

  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
  3. Chanyeol
4 5,647 Share 83% Upvoted

2

zkzsks740 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

Happy birthday BaekHyun!! Will really miss EXO together!! I really have a hope that there will be CBX comeback before JD and BH enlist....🤞

Share

0

quark123951,869 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

My birthday buddy! Eating alone in public is such a weird experience at first. At one of my first jobs I ended up getting to used to it at a Chinese place close by.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Taeyang
Big Bang's Taeyang reveals his MBTI personality
14 hours ago   54   50,451

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND