Baekhyun reveals EXO members met up at Chanyeol's studio

Baekhyun revealed the EXO members recently all met up at Chanyeol's studio.

On May 5, Baekhyun held a special V Live stream for fans before his 28th birthday on May 6, answering questions from EXO-L. When one viewer asked if he had met up with any of the EXO members recently, he answered, "A week ago, all the members met together. We had fun hanging out at Chanyeol's studio."



He also revealed that he would like to challenge himself to eating alone, saying, "I want to eat alone at a really famous restaurant or a place with a lot of people. I wonder if anyone would actually recognize me."



In related news, Baekhyun recently performed as part of SuperM for SM Entertainment and Naver's 'Beyond LIVE' concert. He's also featuring in Bolbalggan4's upcoming pre-release track "Butterfly and Cat", and SM Entertainment confirmed his solo comeback.